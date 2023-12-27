Conley recorded 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes during Tuesday's 129-106 loss to the Thunder.

Conley led all Timberwolves in threes made while finishing second on the team and as one of four players with a double-digit point total to go along with four assists. Conley has connected on five or more threes in two games this season and has posted 15 or more points on six occasions, including in two of his last three outings.