Watch Now:

Conley chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to the Pelicans.

Conley led all players in Monday's game in assists while posting a team-high-tying point total along with a handful of rebounds in a balanced performance. Conley, who also connecting on a team-best mark from three, has tallied at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this year, both of which have occurred over his last four outings.

More News