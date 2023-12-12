Conley chipped in 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 121-107 loss to the Pelicans.

Conley led all players in Monday's game in assists while posting a team-high-tying point total along with a handful of rebounds in a balanced performance. Conley, who also connecting on a team-best mark from three, has tallied at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in two games this year, both of which have occurred over his last four outings.