Conley put up 18 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes of action during Wednesday's 115-114 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran guard recorded a season high in points, tied his season-high rebound mark and matched his second-highest assist total of the year in the narrow win. His efficiency from the field and behind the arc along with his pair of steals made Wednesday's performance a really well-rounded fantasy outing, one of his best this year. After coming off the bench for six straight games at the beginning of the month, Conley has played his way back into the starting lineup, and his fantasy value is reaping the benefits.