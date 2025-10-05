Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Not facing Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (rest) won't play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Nuggets.
Conley is one of three regular starters who will rest in this preseason tune-up, as it will also be the case with Julius Randle and Anthony Edwards. Rob Dillingham will get the nod at point guard, while Conley's next chance to play will come against the Pacers in another preseason game next Tuesday.
