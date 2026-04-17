Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (rest) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Saturday's Game 1 in Denver.
Conley sat out the final game of the regular season for rest purposes, but he'll be available when the playoffs begin. Conley averaged 4.5 points and 2.9 assists in 18.4 minutes per game this season.
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