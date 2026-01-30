Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (back) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies.
Conley sat out Thursday's win over the Thunder -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to back spasms. However, the veteran point guard is set to return to the lineup Saturday. Over his last five outings (one start), Conley has averaged 2.6 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 18.0 minutes per game.
