Conley (rest) is not on the injury report for Friday's game against the Kings.

The veteran floor general was rested for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, but he should be ready to go Friday and is likely to recover his place in the starting lineup. Conley is averaging 7.4 points and 4.7 assists per game this season, and his expected return to the lineup will likely send Nickeil Alexander-Walker back to a bench role.