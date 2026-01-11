default-cbs-image
Conley (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Spurs.

Conley sat out Saturday's loss to Cleveland but will return to action in the second leg of this back-to-back set. In four appearances this month, the veteran point guard has averaged 4.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds across 14.3 minutes per contest.

