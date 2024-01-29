Conley (hamstring) will not play Monday versus Oklahoma City, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.

Conley continues to deal with hamstring soreness, and MacMahon notes that Minnesota will continue exercising an abundance of caution with the 36-year-old. Nickeil Alexander-Walker started Saturday's contest in Conley's stead, so he is a candidate to remain with the first unit. The Timberwolves are 1-3 without Conley this season.