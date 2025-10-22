Conley will come off the bench to begin the season, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

The Timberwolves have instead decided that Donte DiVincenzo will open the new year as their starting point guard. Conley's fantasy value was already on the decline ahead of his age-38 campaign, and it's likely going to be even more difficult for him to muster fantasy relevance from the second unit. Last regular season, the veteran floor general averaged just 5.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 19.8 minutes per contest across six games off the bench.