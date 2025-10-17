Conley totaled just three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Thursday's preseason loss to the Bulls.

Conley returned after missing Monday's game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, moving straight back into the starting lineup. While it was good to see the veteran back on the court, his production, or lack thereof, remains a concern. Now in the twilight of his career, it appears as though his days of being anything but a floor general are behind him. The hope is that Donte DiVincenzo can serve as the team's primary point guard, at least in terms of tangible production.