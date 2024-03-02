Conley (ankle) closed with 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 124-120 overtime loss to the Kings.

Conley had to go to the locker room after suffering an ankle injury, but it appears the issue was minor. The veteran point guard finished with 36 minutes and played all five minutes of the overtime period. Conley's eight assists were his most since Feb. 8, and he's reached that mark 19 times this season. If Anthony Edwards (personal) is unavailable for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, Conley may be asked to handle more offensive usage than usual.