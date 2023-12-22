Conley chipped in 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), one rebound, eight assists, one block and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-111 win over the Lakers.

The 36-year-old point guard had a bumpy start to his first full season with Minnesota, but Conley appears to have found a groove, scoring in double digits in seven of the last nine games. Thus far in December, Conley has averaged 14.0 points, 6.4 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.6 threes and 0.9 steals while shooting 50.6 percent from the floor, 46.9 percent from beyond the arc and 92.0 percent from the free-throw line. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) left Thursday's game early, and if his injury proves to be serious, Conley could be needed to help fill the hole on offense left by the big man's absence.