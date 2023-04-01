Conley fouled out of Friday's 123-111 loss to the Lakers after recording 25 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and three steals over 32 minutes.

Conley didn't finish the game due to fouling out late in the fourth quarter, but the veteran point guard still led Minnesota in scoring, assists and steals in the tough loss. He shot an efficient 7-for-11 from the field, including 4-of-6 from three-point range, showing great improvement over the 3-for-13 line he posted against Phoenix two days prior. Conley's scoring output Friday was his highest since he registered 28 points in Chicago on March 17.