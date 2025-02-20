Conley (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets.
A right index finger sprain has cost Conley four consecutive games, and the veteran guard continues to nurse the injury. If Conley remains sidelined against Houston, Nickeil Alexander-Walker should continue to function as Minnesota's starting point guard while Rob Dillingham takes on more playing time from the bench.
