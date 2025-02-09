Conley (finger) is questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.
Conley was sidelined for Saturday's win over Portland due to a right finger sprain, marking his second absence over Minnesota's last six games. Since moving back into the starting lineup (11 appearances), Conley has averaged 9.9 points, 5.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 27.7 minutes per game.
