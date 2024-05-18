Conley (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against Denver.
After missing Game 5 with this same injury, Conley played in Game 6 Thursday and finished with 13 points, five assists, four rebounds and one block in 31 minutes. With Minnesota's season on the line, Conley will likely attempt to power through the issue again.
