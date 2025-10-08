Conley totaled two points (2-2 FT), one rebound and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Pacers.

After sitting out the first game of the preseason, Conley moved straight into the starting lineup Tuesday. While there had been some conjecture as to who would get the starting nod, it appears that Conley may be just ahead of Donte DiVincenzo in that discussion. With that said, Conley's days of being a productive basketball player appear to be well behind him. Even if he is given the starting nod come Opening Night, the expectation is that he may play no more than about 25 minutes per game.