Conley produced zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, five assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 99-88 loss to the Warriors in Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Conley has had a brutal start to the postseason. He's been held scoreless twice through six games and has yet to hit double-digit points. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Timberwolves started to rely on Donte DiVincenzo a lot more going forward.