Conley racked up 28 points (9-14 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, six assists and three steals over 46 minutes during Friday's 139-131 double-overtime loss to Chicago.

With 46 minutes in the double overtime loss, Conley saw the sixth largest workload of his entire career. Minnesota hasn't been too careful with his minutes unlike his Utah days, but it's worth mentioning that the Wolves play again Saturday versus the Raptors on the second leg of a back-to-back.