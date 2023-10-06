Conley posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over Dallas.

Conley's scoring was limited by a low shot volume Thursday, and he saw the lowest point total of any starter during the preseason opener. However, he managed to make an impact on the defensive end with a team-high three steals. The 35-year-old saw a slight increase in production after being traded from the Jazz to the Timberwolves last year, as he averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 31.4 minutes per game over 24 appearances with Minnesota.