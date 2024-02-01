Conley ended Wednesday's 121-87 victory over the Mavericks with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes.

Conley returned to action after missing back-to-back games with a hamstring injury by providing a spark offensively while ending as one of five Timberwolves in double figures in scoring along with a trio of assists in a winning effort. Conley has posted a double-digit point total in three of his last four games while handing out at least three assists in all of those outings.