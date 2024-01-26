Conley closed with 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 33 minutes during Thursday's 96-94 victory over Brooklyn.

Conley returned after missing the past two games due to illness by leading all Timberwolves starters in assists to go along with a team-high-tying steals mark and finishing as one of four Timberwolves with in double figures in scoring. Conley has finished with 10 or more points in two of his last three contests while handing out four or more assists in 19 straight outings.