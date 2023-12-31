Conley closed with 15 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 108-106 victory over the Lakers. He had one turnover.

Conley has racked up a stout 34:5 AST:TO ratio over his last five games. Offensively, he did all of his damage from beyond the arc, extending a league-leading streak of 41 consecutive games with at least one made three. The 17-year veteran is amid a renaissance season, shooting a career-high 46.4 percent from the field.