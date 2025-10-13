default-cbs-image
Conley (rest) will not play in Monday's exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions.

Conley will sit out his second consecutive preseason contest, opening the door for Rob Dillingham and Bones Hyland to start in the backcourt Monday. The veteran will have two more opportunities to tune up before the regular season begins, starting with Thursday's matchup against the Bulls.

