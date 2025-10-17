Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Resting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (rest) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers.
No surprise here, considering it's a quick turnaround for the veteran floor general from Thursday's exhibition tilt against the Bulls. The next time Conley takes the floor should be Wednesday's season opener against Portland.
