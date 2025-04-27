Conley (leg) has returned for the start of the fourth quarter in Sunday's Game 4 against the Lakers.
Conley limped back to the locker room after an awkward landing in the third quarter, though he started the fourth. The veteran guard should be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way.
