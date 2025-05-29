Conley accumulated zero points (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one assist, one block and two steals over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 124-94 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals.

Conley saved arguably his worst for last, failing to score as Minnesota was unceremoniously bundled out of the playoffs. The veteran scored double digits only twice during the postseason, a poor end to what was a largely underwhelming season. Through 71 regular season appearances, Conley averaged just 8.2 points, 4.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 24.7 minutes per game.