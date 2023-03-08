Conley ended with six points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 117-94 loss to the 76ers.

Conley failed to have an impact in the loss, turning in arguably his worst performance since joining the Timberwolves. Prior to this game, he had scored double digits in two straight contests. While he certainly isn't the player he once was, Conley should remain a borderline top-100 talent ROS.