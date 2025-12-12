Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Ruled out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley won't play Friday against the Warriors due to right Achilles tendinopathy.
This will mark Conley's first absence of the 2025-26 campaign. It's unclear as to when this issue popped up for the veteran guard, but the team will give him at least a few days off before re-evaluating him ahead of Sunday's clash with the Kings. Bones Hyland and Rob Dillingham could pick up a few extra minutes in Conley's absence.
