Conley won't play Friday against the Warriors due to right Achilles tendinopathy.

This will mark Conley's first absence of the 2025-26 campaign. It's unclear as to when this issue popped up for the veteran guard, but the team will give him at least a few days off before re-evaluating him ahead of Sunday's clash with the Kings. Bones Hyland and Rob Dillingham could pick up a few extra minutes in Conley's absence.