Conley won't play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to right Achilles tendinopathy, per Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast'.

Wednesday is set to mark a third consecutive absence for the veteran floor general, whose next opportunity to retake the court will come during Saturday's showdown against the Thunder. Bones Hyland has started two straight games in Conley's absence, putting the former on the streaming radar against Memphis.