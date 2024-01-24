Conley (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Washington, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Conley was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report and will be forced to miss a second consecutive game, as he was unavailable Monday against Charlotte due to rest purposes. Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Shake Milton will likely have increased opportunities Wednesday.
