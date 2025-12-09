Conley notched zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to Phoenix.

Conley has not contributed much from a scoring perspective, averaging just 3.4 points on a meager 27.0 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three in his last nine games. As a starter, Conley averages 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.6 threes made on a 47.1 percent clip, so he would only be fantasy relevant if he joins the first unit in the future.