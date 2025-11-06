Conley notched eight points (2-2 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists and one turnover in 18 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 137-114 loss to the Knicks.

Conley provided some low-end value as a starter while Anthony Edwards was out, but with Edwards back in action and without limitations, Conley saw his minutes reduced back to the teens. While he was able to come through with a mediocre stat line in this one, that's simply not enough floor time for him to make a consistent impact in fantasy leagues.