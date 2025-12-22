Conley (Achilles) registered six points (2-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Sunday's 103-100 win over the Bucks.

Making his return from a four-game absence due to right Achilles tendinopathy, Conley ended up handling a prominent role off the bench and came through with a quality stat line during his time on the court. Conley is averaging 19.3 minutes per game on the season, but the Timberwolves had more playing time up for grabs after Jaden McDaniels (hip) missed the entire second half. Expect the Timberwolves to peel back Conley's minutes a bit if McDaniels is available to play Tuesday against the Knicks.