Conley totaled eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds and five assists over 25 minutes during Friday's 122-95 win over the Rockets.

Conley continued to struggle Friday, scoring fewer than 10 points for the third straight game. He has been outside the top 100 over the past week, buoyed primarily by his 6.5 assists per game. Although his upside is basically non-existent at this point in his career, Conley has quietly been a must-roster player all season. As long as scoring is not high on your list of priorities, Conley should remain a viable asset moving forward.