Conley notched 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 133-115 loss to Phoenix.

Conley had a solid performance across the board, racking up double-digit points for the fourth time across his last five games. His assist totals were relatively low compared to recent games, but the veteran floor general remains a solid contributor across the three major categories.