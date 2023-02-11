Conley will get the start at point guard in Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Conley was traded to Minnesota on Thursday as part of a three-team deal and will immediately replace the departing D'Angelo Russell at point guard. While he will presumably take some time to get used to Minnesota's system, he does already have a solid pick-and-role connection with Rudy Gobert who he played with in Utah.
