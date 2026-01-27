site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Starting sans Edwards
RotoWire Staff
Jan 26, 2026
Conley is in the Timberwolves' starting lineup against the Warriors on Monday.
Conley will make his ninth start of the season Monday due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (foot). Conley is averaging just 18.4 minutes per game this season and hasn't scored in double digits since Nov. 19 against the Wizards.
