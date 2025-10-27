Conley will start in Monday's game against the Nuggets, Dane Moore of 'The Dane Moore NBA Podcast' reports.

The veteran point guard will get the starting nod against Denver due to Anthony Edwards (hamstring) being sidelined. Conley has averaged 3.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 15.3 minutes per game across three regular-season outings off the bench thus far.