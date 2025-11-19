Conley will move into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Wizards, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Conley is getting the start with Jaden McDaniels (wrist) unavailable, so he's on the radar as a potential streamer in deep leagues. Through four starts this season, Conley has registered averages of 9.3 points, 5.8 assists, 1.8 triples and 1.3 steals per game.