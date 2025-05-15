Conley posted 16 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 win over the Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Conley turned back the clock, scoring a playoff-high 16 points as the Timberwolves eliminated the Warriors. In what has been an underwhelming season for the veteran, Conley continues to take a backseat, stepping up only when needed. Despite starting, Conley has played more than 28 minutes only twice during the postseason, topping double-digits on two separate occasions. Donte DiVincenzo has proven himself to be a more than adequate backup, allowing Conley to play a limited role. Minnesota will now play either the Thunder or the Nuggets in the Conference Finals, where Conley will be looking to advance to his first-ever NBA Finals.