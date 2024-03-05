Conley contributed 19 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 119-114 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Conley delivered a strong performance Monday, tying his best scoring mark of the season and chipping in with at least seven dimes for the third time across his last four appearances. Conley is averaging 10.9 points, 4.7 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game since the league resumed following the All-Star break.