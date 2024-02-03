Conley had four points (1-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to the Magic.

Conley struggled shooting the ball from the field, connecting on just one shot in Friday's defeat, but still impacted the game by handing out a team-high assist total along with a handful of rebounds and a team-high trio of steals. Conley has distributed nine or more rebounds in 11 games this season while recording at least five boards for the fifth time. Conley has failed to tally at least five points in just two games this year, the other of which occurred Jan. 20 with a season-low three points.