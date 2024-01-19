Conley racked up 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 victory over Memphis.

Conley led all players in Thursday's contest in assists while adding a team-high-tying steals mark and ending as one of six Timberwolves with a double-digit point total in a double-double showcase. Conley has dished out 10 or more assists in five games this year, finishing with a double-double in four of those five outings. Three of those five double-digit assist games have occurred over his last five games.