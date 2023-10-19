Conley has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against Chicago due to an illness, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Conley will sit out the Timberwolves' preseason finale, but it's not yet clear whether his illness will impact his availability for Wednesday's regular-season opener against Toronto. Jordan McLaughlin and Shake Milton could see additional work Thursday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Racks up three steals•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Invisible in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Leading distributor in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Posts 25 points before fouling out•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Efficient outing in win•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Delivers double-double•