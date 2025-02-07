Now Playing

Conley is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Trail Blazers due to a right index finger sprain.

Conley is in jeopardy of missing his second contest since Jan. 30. If the veteran point guard is sidelined, Rob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely see an uptick in playing time, especially if Anthony Edwards (hip) is also ruled out.

