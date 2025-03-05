Conley will be held out for rest Wednesday against the Hornets.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Timberwolves will give the veteran guard the night off. With Conley out, Donte DiVincenzo is likely to run a lot of the offense, and Rob Dillingham could be more involved for Minnesota.
