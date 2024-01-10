Conley will be rested for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Conley played 31 minutes Tuesday night against the Magic. The veteran has been in a slump and was probably in need of a maintenance day, as he's averaging 8.0 points on 41.2 percent shooting in five January appearances. With Conley out, there could be more opportunities for guys like Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
