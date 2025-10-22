Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Will play vs. Portland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley (rest) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Conley sat out the preseason finale due to rest purposes. He'll be available to play and will likely be in the starting lineup to begin the 2025-26 campaign.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Resting Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Passive preseason continues•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Good to go vs. Bulls•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Remains out Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Won't play Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Quiet in preseason debut•